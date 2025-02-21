Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Universal Store’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Universal Store Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market cap of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Universal Store alerts:

Universal Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.