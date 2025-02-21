Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Universal Store’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.
Universal Store Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The firm has a market cap of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.
Universal Store Company Profile
