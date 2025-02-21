Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,977 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

