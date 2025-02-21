Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,356,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $717,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

