Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Upgraded by Baird R W to Hold Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBNX

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

Shares of BBNX opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Beta Bionics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger purchased 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares in the company, valued at $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Beta Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.