Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Upgraded by B. Riley to Strong-Buy Rating

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.33. Electromed has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

In other Electromed news, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,326. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Summers sold 17,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $525,461.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,225.42. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Electromed by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 102,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electromed by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

