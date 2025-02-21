What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Allstate Q2 Earnings?

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $24.80 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602,533 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.