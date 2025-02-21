Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 136.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DEA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

