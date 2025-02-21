D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 836.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,196 shares of company stock worth $10,840,972. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

