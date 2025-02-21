Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

