Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

