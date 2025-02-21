VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.320-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 73.90%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.