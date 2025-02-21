TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Dale Martin Knecht Sells 3,848 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

TTMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,220.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

