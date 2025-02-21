Insider Buying: ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Buys 500 Shares of Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke purchased 500 shares of ASX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$67.50 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00 ($21,634.62).

David Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, David Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of ASX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$68.25 ($43.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,250.00 ($43,750.00).

ASX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ASX Cuts Dividend

About ASX

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.35%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

