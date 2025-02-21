Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$8.25 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 318572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total transaction of C$35,831.25.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.