Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Sylvamo has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

