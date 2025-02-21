JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $55,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
