Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Step One Clothing’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Step One Clothing Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $236.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Step One Clothing Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Step One Clothing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 4 Low P/E Tech Stocks Could be Breakout-Ready Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Step One Clothing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Step One Clothing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.