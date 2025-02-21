Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $11.49 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
