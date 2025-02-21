Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.29.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

