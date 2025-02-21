Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 505,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after buying an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

