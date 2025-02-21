Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 291,004 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

