Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$5.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 million.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,212,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.