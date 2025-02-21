Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Enviri updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.250–0.010 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.180–0.110 EPS.

Enviri Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 382,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Enviri has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

