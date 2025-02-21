Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,728 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.61.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.