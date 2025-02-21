Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.