Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Trading Down 21.6% – Time to Sell?

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) was down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.15 ($0.52). Approximately 451,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 935% from the average daily volume of 43,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).
Zytronic Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.86.
Zytronic Company Profile
Zytronic touch products employ an embedded sensing solution and are readily configurable to enable multi-user and multi-touch touch sensing sizes from five inches to ultra-large 85″, making them an ideal solution for system designers’ specific requirements, offering significant durability, environmental stability and optical enhancement benefits to touch interactivity for industrial, self-service and public access equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zytronic
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.