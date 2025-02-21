Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Trading Down 21.6% – Time to Sell?

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) was down 21.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41.15 ($0.52). Approximately 451,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 935% from the average daily volume of 43,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Zytronic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.86.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic is the developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award-winning and patented touch sensor products, operating from three modern factories totaling 80,000ft2 near Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom.

Zytronic touch products employ an embedded sensing solution and are readily configurable to enable multi-user and multi-touch touch sensing sizes from five inches to ultra-large 85″, making them an ideal solution for system designers’ specific requirements, offering significant durability, environmental stability and optical enhancement benefits to touch interactivity for industrial, self-service and public access equipment.

