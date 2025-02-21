Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 563.6% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 520,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 442,360 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.