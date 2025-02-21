Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $217,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.1 %

URI opened at $694.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.48 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

