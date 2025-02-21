Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 210,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

