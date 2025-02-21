FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

AON opened at $393.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

