Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,343,000 after buying an additional 486,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $281.33 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

