Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.