Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday,Finviz reports.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
NYSE GRNT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $836.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Granite Ridge Resources has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 8,495 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $51,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,680.80. This trade represents a 8.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 772,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,195.10. The trade was a 5.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $330,711. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
