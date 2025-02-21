Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Block from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

XYZ opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,325. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $832,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,923,000 after acquiring an additional 133,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Block by 770.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $114,121,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

