Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after buying an additional 659,713 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

