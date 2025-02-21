Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.