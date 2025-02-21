Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4115 per share on Monday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408. Hang Seng Bank has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

