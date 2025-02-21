Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PNBI remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
