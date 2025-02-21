Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PNBI remained flat at $26.00 during trading hours on Friday. Pioneer Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

