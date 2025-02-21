Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,300 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

