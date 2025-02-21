1,200 Shares in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.03 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

