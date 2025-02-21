Analyzing QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of QXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QXO and Shutterstock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $54.52 million 98.44 -$1.07 million ($9.12) -1.44 Shutterstock $874.59 million 1.05 $110.27 million $1.02 25.81

Analyst Recommendations

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QXO and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock 0 2 2 0 2.50

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.16%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than QXO.

Volatility & Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30% Shutterstock 4.03% 20.39% 9.75%

Summary

Shutterstock beats QXO on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

