Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$10.81 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$682.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.96.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

