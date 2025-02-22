Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.93.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex
Cineplex Stock Down 2.5 %
About Cineplex
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.