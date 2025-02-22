Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after buying an additional 9,105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,289,000 after buying an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after buying an additional 1,956,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 125.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,378,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after buying an additional 767,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $26,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

