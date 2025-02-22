VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after purchasing an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,113,000 after purchasing an additional 91,428 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,383 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

