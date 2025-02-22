Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,017 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

