Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 377,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,265,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 898,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 467,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 900,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

