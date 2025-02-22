Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.52% of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THTA. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,134,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 413,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THTA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.