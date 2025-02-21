iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,660,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

BATS IYT opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market cap of $657.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.