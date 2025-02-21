Eric D. Shaff Sells 12,726 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric D. Shaff sold 12,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $10,308.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,039 shares in the company, valued at $155,551.59. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

