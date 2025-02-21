Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 114,659 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

