New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.54 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $36,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EME opened at $424.24 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.61 and a 12-month high of $545.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.33.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.